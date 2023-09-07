Tukwila Police seek help identifying car theft suspect

article

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who used a stolen car to commit a series of crimes in Tukwila last week.

According to the Tukwila Police Department (TPD), the suspect was spotted stealing an Amazon package from someone’s doorstep, then entering a stolen Kia.

Authorities say the suspect got out of the car before police arrived, and he took off running. After being located again, the suspect threatened an officer with a screwdriver – implying he had a gun, and got away.

Police searched the car he stole and found a stolen license plate and a large amount of stolen merchandise from Old Navy.

Investigators believe the suspect was involved in an organized retail theft operation, responsible for around $50,000 worth of stolen goods around the region.

Anyone who can identify the suspect, or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the TPD at 206-241-2121, email tips@tukwilawa.gov, or send a private message on their social media accounts.

This is a developing story.