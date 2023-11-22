2 shot after suspects struggle with woman for keys, steal her car in Sumner

Sumner Police are looking for two men who allegedly struggled with a woman before taking her keys and stealing her car outside a grocery store.

Officers say they were called to the WinCo Monday night around 11:30 p.m.

Deputy Chief Andy McCurdy who responded to the call says a woman was near the entrance of the store when she said two men approached her, asking her for money. As she was reaching in her purse for cash, they both reached at her purse and took her keys.

A witness tried to intervene and drove towards them, but the pair allegedly pulled out a gun and fired putting a bullet in the side of his car. McCurdy says they jumped in the woman’s white Honda CRV and took off.

"As they were fleeing, they shot at another passerby and that bullet actually bounced off the hood of the car and went to the windshield and struck that person in their face," McCurdy said.

The person taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects weren't getting off that easy, a second good Samaritan followed them – but lost them near Lake Tapps. Police say they may have fired at them too, something they're now looking into.

"It was brazen," McCurdy said. Surveillance cameras show people walking in and out of the grocery store during the incident. McCurdy's been in law enforcement for at least 30 years and says it's unusual to see a violent crime like this committed around other people much less as their "first crime."

"That's my concern is what else have they done? What else are they going to do after?" McCurdy said.

The two men were also captured sitting in shopping carts, unmasked.

"The willingness to commit a violent crime like that, even when you know that your face has been visible, just shows that they don't fear the consequences," McCurdy said.

While violent crime is low in Sumner, police say they’ve seen a spike in robberies. In 2022, they had about five; so far this year, they’ve seen over 20. Police say in part, it might be due to having major roadways running through and bigger cities nearby.

Shoppers, like Rachel Gatlin who shops at WinCo, are now feeling vulnerable. She says this incident will now force her to be cautious this holiday season.

"It would definitely deter me from being so giving," Gatlin said. "There’s good sales and WinCo has good prices and that’s why we’re here. It’s the only one in this area."

Police say the woman in this case was not hurt. McCurdy says they're thankful to those who tried to help, but they want to remind people not to go after criminals and instead call 911.

"A lot of people who want to commit crimes are kind of emboldened by some of the restraints that have been placed on law enforcement," McCurdy said. "They know that we may not be able to pursue them; they know that if they're juveniles when they're caught, they may not even be locked up."

They say they’re working with businesses to increase security to deter crimes like this.

Police are now looking for the two men, if you recognize them you’re urged to call Sumner Police's tip line at 253-299-5678.