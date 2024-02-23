1 car, 2 hit-and-runs; Seattle Police investigate after 2 people struck on the sidewalks

Seattle Police say one car is likely responsible for running two hit-and-runs over two people who thought they were safe on the sidewalk.

The hit-and-runs happened within an hour of each other. Both cars are described as a sedan. In one instance, the victim described the color of the car as "blue," the other victim described the car as "dark-colored."

The first crash happened in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood, near Dexter Ave N and Harrison St, around 2:50 a.m. on Saturday.

Police records FOX 13 News obtained show a man was walking on the sidewalk, when the dark-colored sedan hopped the curb and drove toward him. The victim said he tried to hide behind a fire hydrant, but the car still hit him, then kept driving.

The next incident happened in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, near 19th and Prospect, around 3:50 a.m.

Police records show a man was sleeping when the blue sedan drove onto the sidewalk and ran over his legs.

FOX 13 News spoke to people who work where the second incident happened. They said the victim’s name is Chris. They say he has slept on the sidewalk in the neighborhood for years.

"It’s disgusting. It’s just gross. We should take care of each other," said Johnny Beuscher, who works near where the second incident happened.

These hit and runs come just a few months after police say two teens recorded themselves intentionally mowing down pedestrians in their car.

RELATED: 13-year-old, 15-year-old facing multiple charges for allegedly hitting pedestrians on purpose

FOX 13 News asked Seattle Police if there is a concern for the public about this happening again, and why they did not notify the community on social media, or through their blog site, about these two hits and runs.

They said they were too busy to speak on camera and did not answer our other questions.