WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO: Police search for driver who purposefully crashed into pedestrians in North Seattle

Seattle Police say they are investigating two incidents of vehicular assaults in North Seattle where drivers intentionally targeted pedestrians.

Those responsible have not been caught. The images are jarring to watch, but even more alarming, the victims haven't been identified either.

The first incident was reported just off Aurora Ave. on Nov. 26 just before 2 a.m. Police said a woman was hit when a driver purposely veered in her direction. The car took off, but multiple people scrambled to help her up.

Detectives discovered cell phone video from inside the car. A passenger is heard encouraging the driver to hit someone with the car saying, "Hit this b****". Once they do, they're heard laughing.

"The incident repeats itself a few blocks down, where police say a second victim was walking in the bus lane when they were hit from behind.

The person flew over the car. Those responsible were heard laughing.

"Tonight I’m asking anyone with information to please come forward," Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said.

The car didn't stop in either incident. The SPD says they have reviewed 911 call records, hospital admissions and canvassed the area for witnesses. However, they still have not been able to locate the victims.

If anyone has information, please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.