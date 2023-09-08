Uber launches teen accounts in Seattle with safety features for parental supervision

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Uber is rolling out a new service in the Seattle area starting Sept. 8 aimed at assisting busy families. Parents and guardians can now invite their teens (ages 13-17) to create a specialized Uber account, allowing them to request rides and order food with built-in safety features and parental supervision.

Parents can easily set up a teen account through their Family Profile in the Uber app. This process includes a mandatory safety onboarding procedure to ensure a secure experience. Once set up, teens can independently request rides and order meals.

Safety is paramount, with live trip and delivery tracking, PIN verification, and RideCheck ensuring peace of mind for parents. Uber's Audio Recording feature is also available, allowing users to record their trip audio securely.

Only highly-rated, experienced drivers and couriers will be able to serve teen account holders, with the option for drivers to opt-out of receiving teen trips. Uber Eats for teens includes filtering out items not suitable for their age, with full visibility for parents.

Teen accounts come with safety features automatically enabled, ensuring a secure experience for everyone involved. Mariana Esteves, Product Manager at Uber, emphasized the transparency of these features.

Safe Kids Worldwide, a nonprofit dedicated to child safety, partnered with Uber during the development of teen accounts to ensure the utmost safety for teens during their rides.

With this expansion, Uber teen accounts are now accessible in 250 cities across 49 U.S. states. Positive feedback from both families and drivers in pilot cities led to this national rollout.

To celebrate, Uber is offering 40% off teen riders' first three trips during their first month on the platform (up to $15 per trip) in Seattle. Don't miss this limited-time offer from September 8, 2023, to January 14, 2024.