University Place crash involving patrol cars sends 3 people to the hospital

A crash sent three people to the hospital including two deputies early Monday morning in University Place.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at Cirque and Bridgeport Way.

One person was ejected and taken to the hospital. That person's condition was unknown.

Two deputies were also injured but expected to be ok.

Deputies said the road was closed for the investigation. No further details have been released.