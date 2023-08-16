Updated software on Kias, Hyundais might not be enough to deter thieves: deputies

For about a year, law enforcement across the country and in Washington have seen an alarming rate of theft of certain types of vehicles, all thanks to a "challenge" on TikTok that showed people how to steal certain models of Kia and Hyundai.

While both brands have issued recalls and offered software upgrades to prevent the thefts, deputies at the Pierce County Sheriff's Department say it may not be enough.

Even if you have upgraded your software, deputies say you also need to use a visual theft deterrent, like a steering wheel lock.

According to the PCSD, motor vehicle theft attempts are starting to keep pace with actual thefts. The software may be changed, but thieves don't know that, which leads to smashed out windows and ignition damage as they try to steal the car anyway.

There were 642 vehicles reported stolen in Pierce County and 1,696 reported stolen in King County, which is an average of about 75 per day.

Just recently, a group of teens smashed out the windows of a Kia in Columbia City and stole it. The vehicle had WA plates BQD9813. Call 911 if you see it.

According to the Puget Sound Auto Task Force, there are a few things you can do to prevent becoming a victim of car theft:

Remove or hide all valuables

Lock your car

Don’t leave keys or fobs inside

Don’t leave your vehicle running unattended (exhaust in cold months makes these vehicles easy to spot)

Use anti-theft devices (alarm, kill switch, steering wheel lock)

Park in well-lit areas

If possible, leave a GPS tracker, like an AirTag so it can be tracked if stolen

So far this year, 24,025 vehicles have been reported stolen statewide.