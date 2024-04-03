US 101 blocked south of Forks after rollover crash, hundreds of gallons of fuel spilled

A rollover crash fully blocked US Highway 101 south of Forks on Wednesday. Crews were also working to clean up 200–300 gallons of fuel that spilled.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Katherine Weatherwax posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the crash at 9:25 a.m.

Weatherwax said US 101 was fully blocked at milepost 177 in Jefferson County after a trailer hauling an excavator rolled over.

She said to expect an extended closure. There was no estimated time for reopening.

Crews were also notified that several hundred gallons of fuel had spilled.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Tacoma cop cleared in Manuel Ellis’ death hired by WA sheriff's office

Green Hill School security guard caught laughing after detectives say she facilitated attack on teen

Point Defiance stabbing suspect told victim 'you need to meet your maker' during random attack: docs

West Seattle business mapped for destruction by light rail, frustrated Sound Transit didn't offer early move

Seattle Police arrested former mayor's son on child porn allegations due to national tip

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.