USPS policy change means WA ballots may need manual postmark stamp

The Brief The U.S. Postal Service has changed how mail is postmarked, meaning items are now stamped when processed, not when dropped in a mailbox. Washington officials warn the change could affect time-sensitive mail like ballots, tax forms, and legal documents if they’re mailed close to deadlines. To ensure on-time delivery, voters are urged to mail items early, use official ballot drop boxes, or request a same-day manual postmark at a post office counter.



Your ballot, tax forms, and legal documents are just some of the things you'll likely need postmarked ahead of a deadline if you're sending them by snail mail.

Now, state leaders are warning there's more to do if you want to make sure of it.

The next time you consider dropping off important mail or your ballots into a big blue mailbox or a mail slot, think again, because the rules have changed.

There's a stamp making a more prominent noise at your local post office. It's the sound of the postmark stamp, a special request you may now need to make, thanks to a United States Postal Service policy change that went into effect last month.

Related article

What they're saying:

"It's a surprise," said Ome Almeda, who was dropping off an important piece of mail on Tuesday.

He was unaware of any policy change.

"I have a document here that I want to be sure that is posted today," he said.

Local perspective:

The USPS has implemented new procedures which mean letters, bills, tax forms, and yes, your ballots, will be postmarked when they are processed through the facilities instead of when they are dropped in any mailbox, even at home.

"You're going to have some people's ballots just simply not counted," Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs told FOX 13 News.

That's a problem. Hobbs said there was no communication to his office.

"This change in policy was pretty dramatic. It affects our vote-by-mail system here in the state of Washington and I don't know why but they did not communicate with us nor work with us on the issue," he said.

Now, he wants to use the equivalent of a statewide megaphone ahead of the next election to encourage people to use county elections boxes or to take extra steps.

"You probably need to take your ballot and try to put it, pop it in the mail at least a week early. If that doesn't work, use one of the many drop boxes," Hobbs said. "If that doesn't work, if you really want to go to the U.S. Postal Service, you can go to the postal service on Election Day, but you have to have them stamp it right there at the counter."

Dig deeper:

This brings us back to the special request and that postmark stamp. Clerks can ensure a manual, local postmark, is applied same-day.

Almeda did just that for his mail.

"It's going to be postmarked for today," a clerk told him inside the post office.

Janella Herron, a spokesperson for the USPS provided a statement that said in part:

"Virtually all letters or flats sent by individuals using stamps (such as cards, letters and tax returns) receive a postmark. If a customer wants to ensure that a mailpiece receives a postmark and that the postmark aligns with the date of mailing, the customer may take the mailpiece to a Post Office, station, or branch and request a manual (local) postmark at the retail counter when tendering their mail piece.

"The Postal Service also offers Certified Mail or Registered Mail service at the Post Office retail counter for purchase. If a mailer purchases these services, the mailer will get a receipt that includes tracking information."

AARP also suggests sending by registered or certified mail, or getting a certificate of mailing.

But the days of a drive-by drop-off in one of the blue boxes are likely over if you're up against the clock.

"Needs to be on time. So, either I'll do it priority or whatever," Almeda said.

Officials said people should consider completing business, such as bill payments or filing taxes, online when possible.

The secretary added that this is going to be an adjustment period.

"I know they're going through some cost-saving measures, but it would've been nice if maybe a compromise could've been handled where maybe on that election night, on that Tuesday night, they could go back to the normal system, but unfortunately, they wouldn't," he said.

Hobbs also encourages people to go to VoteWA.gov during elections to find local ballot drop boxes and to sign up for text messages that help track your ballot and ensure it is counted.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson talks homelessness, police tensions and World Cup countdown

Seattle leaders combat 'misinformation', say open-air drug use still means arrests

Here's everything to know about the 2026 Super Bowl

Seattle ranks as the best US city for keeping New Year's resolutions in 2026, data shows

WA trooper struck, injured in multi-car crash on SR 512

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.