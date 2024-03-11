Vessel disabled near Decatur Island, 6 people and 2 dogs rescued

Image 1 of 8 ▼ ((U.S. Coast Guard))

Six people and two dogs were rescued from a vessel on Rosario Strait after it was disabled by a wave over the weekend.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) received a "mayday" call from a vessel near Decatur Island at 12:53 p.m. Saturday.

According to officials, a 37-foot cabin cruiser had been struck by a strong wave that crashed over the bow, destroyed the vessel’s windshield and eventually shorted the controls.

The people aboard the vessel were able to relay their GPS position before their radio cut out.

Several Coast Guard rescue craft and a helicopter were launched from Port Angeles, and found the vessel. Four people were rescued, and the Washington State Ferry "Samish" maneuvered to shield the cruiser from the strong winds and seas.

Another Coast Guard vessel arrived and lifted the remaining two people and their dogs, Buster and Belle, to safety. Rescue crews were able to drive the busted cruiser to the harbor at Anacortes.

"The quick response and excellent seamanship exhibited by Washington State Ferries highlights the incredible partnerships we have in the Puget Sound." said Lt. Ryan Sexton with USCG. "The mariner’s use of a VHF radio for their distress call was critical to our ability to quickly locate them and coordinate an effective response."