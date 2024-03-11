The northbound lanes of SR-599 in Tukwila closed Monday morning after a wrong-way crash.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), both drivers involved in the crash were sent to the hospital and one of them is in critical condition.

Washington State Patrol troopers investigate wrong-way crash on State Route 599 in Tukwila.

The WSP says at around 3 a.m., the driver who was sent to the hospital in critical condition crossed into the northbound lanes and crashed into another vehicle head-on.

The only people involved in the crash were the two drivers.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused that driver to cross into oncoming traffic.

After being closed for several hours, the northbound lanes of SR-599 reopened at around 7 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the northbound lanes of SR-599 just north of Interurban Ave. were fully blocked. The Interurban Ave. on-ramp was also blocked due to the crash.

Drivers were asked to prepare for delays and seek alternate routes if possible.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.