VIDEO: Deputies arrest suspect accused of shooting roommate in Spanaway

Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department have arrested a suspect accused of shooting their roommate in Spanaway.

On April 6, just before 7 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call at a home near 176th St. E and B St. E. When they arrived, they were informed that both the suspect and victim left.

Later, the victim showed up at the hospital with a serious gunshot wound. Deputies spoke with the victim and were able to identify the suspected shooter as his friend and roommate. Deputies also found two bullet holes in the vehicle that the victim drove to the hospital in.

Deputies were later advised that the suspect had returned to their residence the following day.

The 62-year-old cooperated with deputies and was arrested without incident. They were booked into Pierce County Jail for first-degree assault.