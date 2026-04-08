VIDEO: Dog in Ireland seen honking car horn for owner to return

The Brief A dog in Killarney, Ireland, was seen repeatedly honking a car horn while waiting for its owner to return to the vehicle. Video of the incident shows two doodle dogs in a parked car, with one jumping on the steering wheel to signal its impatience. The humorous scene serves as a reminder to never leave pets in cars for extended periods, especially when outdoor temperatures are warm.



Neighbors in Killarney, Ireland got a rude awakening when a dog started honking a car horn while waiting for its owner to come back.

Video shared on Storyful shows two shaggy dogs in a parked car on the street in Killarney, and one of them appears to be a bit less patient than the other.

One dog is seen jumping on the horn, honking as if calling for its owner.

While folks are seen laughing at the impatient, four-legged driver, it is always a good reminder to not keep your pet locked in the car too long, and not at all if temperatures are warm outside.