VIDEO: Dog in Ireland seen honking car horn for owner to return
Neighbors in Killarney, Ireland got a rude awakening when a dog started honking a car horn while waiting for its owner to come back.
Video shared on Storyful shows two shaggy dogs in a parked car on the street in Killarney, and one of them appears to be a bit less patient than the other.
One dog is seen jumping on the horn, honking as if calling for its owner.
While folks are seen laughing at the impatient, four-legged driver, it is always a good reminder to not keep your pet locked in the car too long, and not at all if temperatures are warm outside.
The Source: Information in this story comes from Storyful.