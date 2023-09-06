VIDEO: Fircrest Police seek 2 suspects caught on camera breaking into store, stealing ATM

Fircrest Police need help identifying two suspects caught on camera busting into a convenience store and stealing its ATM.

According to authorities, the suspects rolled up to an AM/PM at Center and Union in Tacoma early in the morning Aug. 16, but did not attempt entry. They reportedly drove down to another closed convenience store and tried to cut the locks of its front door.

Police say a person living nearby scared them off, and they drove away.

They followed Center St west just out of Tacoma city limits, heading into Fircrest, then drove down to the OMG Food Mart at 4040 S Orchard St.

The two broke into the store with a crowbar—one went to look for lottery tickets and the other went to the store's ATM. Surveillance video captured them pulling the ATM from its mount and pushing it back outside.

Police say they loaded the ATM into a white Suburban SUV and sped off.

Authorities were unable to get license plate information from the Suburban. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Roberts with Fircrest Police at jroberts@cityoffircrest.net, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS for a cash reward of up to $1,000.