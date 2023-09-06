SPD: Victim was shot day before his body was found in wooded North Seattle area

article

A suspect has been arrested after Seattle Police say a man was found dead in a wooded area in north Seattle on Wednesday morning.

Around 8 a.m., dispatchers received a call about a body found on College Way North, near North Seattle Community College. The man was found with obvious signs of trauma and was pronounced dead when officers arrived.

Just 22 hours earlier, police got a call about a shooting near Haller Lake. When officers arrived, they didn't find a victim but they did find evidence that a shooting took place.

After speaking with witnesses, officers determined that the man shot near Haller Lake was the same man found on College Way North, which is about two miles south.

According to witnesses, a suspect left the scene of the shooting in a gold van with another person who appeared to be unconscious. It's unclear if it was the victim.

Seattle Police told FOX 13 that the body was apparently intentionally hidden in the wooded area.

A 40-year-old man was arrested in Federal Way in connection with the shooting. He was initially booked into King County Jail for assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. Prosecutors requested charges to be upped to murder and unlawful possession of a firearm after the victim was found.

If anyone has information about the shooting, call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

The investigation is ongoing.