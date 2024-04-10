VIDEO: Kitsap County mother arrested for kidnapping son

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office released body cam video showing the arrest of a woman suspected in an AMBER Alert kidnapping last weekend.

An off-duty deputy arrested 39-year-old Shannon Isbell, a woman accused of kidnapping her son after losing custody to his grandparents. Authorities say she threatened to harm herself and her son, and abducted him while he was sleeping.

Video shows Kitsap County deputy Josh Buonvino stop a car matching the description initially provided by an AMBER Alert bulletin posted earlier in the day on Sunday, April 7. At first, Isbell was believed to have taken her son in a blue 2005 Kia Spectra, but authorities later suggested she might be driving a silver 2006 Ford Escape, Washington license plate ANF0721.

The deputy is seen on video walking up to the car and trying to open the driver-side door. Isbell appears to try and start her car and drive away, and the deputy grabs her arm. Body cam video shows the car inching forward, and Buonvino is seen reaching in and forcing the car into park.

Eventually, he gets Isbell out of the car, cuffs her and takes her into police custody.

Buonvino returned to the car and got the boy out, holding him and saying "You’re okay, you’re okay." Authorities say the boy was frightened but safe.

The boy was returned to his grandparents, who have legal custody of him.

Isbell faces charges of kidnapping and burglary.