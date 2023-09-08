Video shows elk, bobcat and otters using I-90 wildlife bridge in Washington Cascades

Video captured a variety of animals using a wildlife bridge over I-90 in the Washington Cascades.

The video, shared on social media by the Washington State Department of Transportation (@SnoqualmiePass), shows the role these bridges play in preserving the region's diverse wildlife.

The post showcases a group of majestic elk, a bobcat, and even playful otters traversing the specially designed bridge, built to provide safe passage over the busy interstate.

The wildlife bridge, is situated in a strategic location, allowing animals to cross from one side of the highway to the other without risking their lives crossing the freeway. This not only safeguards the animals but also minimizes potential accidents involving drivers.