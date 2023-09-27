Expand / Collapse search

Video shows RV careening wrong-way down Seattle street after shooting in Lake Forest Park

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 5:08PM
Video shows an RV speeding in the wrong-way of traffic before making a sharp turn and crashing. The driver in the RV appears to have been shot, which could have caused the erratic driving.

SEATTLE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lake Forest Park that ended with an RV driving the wrong-way down a busy Seattle street Wednesday morning.

According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), police and crews responded to scenes of violence near the corner of NE 137th St. and 27th Ave. NE just before 9:30 a.m.

Police say someone shot at an RV on Bothell Way in Lake Forest Park after reports of a disturbance and collision.

The victim in the RV was later seen driving down the wrong side of the road in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood before coming to a stop.

Video taken by a witness appears to show the motorhome just after the shooting heading into Seattle. (Video: Aron Gurunlian)

That person who has not yet been identified died at the scene.

Authorities said it appears there were some rounds fired through the windshield of the SUV. It's still unclear what led up to the shooting.