Video shows RV careening wrong-way down Seattle street after shooting in Lake Forest Park

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lake Forest Park that ended with an RV driving the wrong-way down a busy Seattle street Wednesday morning.

According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), police and crews responded to scenes of violence near the corner of NE 137th St. and 27th Ave. NE just before 9:30 a.m.

Police say someone shot at an RV on Bothell Way in Lake Forest Park after reports of a disturbance and collision.

The victim in the RV was later seen driving down the wrong side of the road in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood before coming to a stop.

That person who has not yet been identified died at the scene.

Authorities said it appears there were some rounds fired through the windshield of the SUV. It's still unclear what led up to the shooting.