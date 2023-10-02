VIDEO: Suspects burglarize Tacoma home, caught clearly on camera
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police need help identifying two people caught clearly on surveillance video burglarizing a home in Tacoma on Friday.
Authorities say the burglary happened at a home in Tacoma near 33rd and Mason. The suspects were seen on surveillance video leaving just 15 minutes before the homeowner returned.
Video shows a woman and man suspected of the burglary. The woman is shown walking up and knocking on the door first to see if anyone is home.
The man was in the house for around half an hour.
The suspects stole jewelry and personal documents, including a birth certificate. They also stole a debit card that they used to charge $1,100 at Dicks Sporting Goods.
Video shows the suspect carrying bags out from the home, including a red bag, a swim bag and a mountain-biking backpack he is seen carrying. The male suspect is seen carrying all the bags out to the truck that pulls up to get him.
The suspects were driving a ‘lunar rock gray’ 2021 or newer Toyota Tacoma.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Tacoma Police and reference case #23-272-01423. You may also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Submit tips through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).