Family and friends remember WA man who died in fall at Emerald Queen Casino

The Brief A 37-year-old man from Washington died at a Tacoma area casino just before Christmas Day. Tribal police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident. Initial reports point to the man falling through the glass near escalators on the property.



Family and friends are honoring the life of Evagelia "Evan" Potifara who fell to his death at the Emerald Queen Casino.

Authorities say he fell through the glass from an upper floor, right before Christmas.

More than 100 friends and family members attended a vigil for the 37-year-old Sunday night. They say he was the glue that held the family together.

"Evan was amazing, he loved everyone," said Naomi Tagaleo’o, Evan’s Aunt. "Everybody here loved him at some point."

By the number of people in attendance and the glowing candles in the crowd, it was easy to see that Evan Potifara touched many lives.

"Although we are Samoan, he had friends from all facets of life and ethnicities," said Naomi Tagaleo’o.

His vigil took place at Aki Kurose Middle School in South Seattle, in the neighborhood that Naomi says Evan grew up in.

"Whenever you needed help, he never hesitated," said Iokapeta Lutu, Evan's sister. "He would give you the shirt off his back."

His sisters say he didn't have kids of his own. Instead, they say he treated his nieces and nephews like his own children.

"My brother is basically their dad, he’s been there for them since they were babies," said Risepa Lutu.

His sister, Risepa Lutu, says she's a single mom, and he lived with her in order to serve as the main breadwinner and father figure in the household.

"It’s been really hard for my kids. My kids go into his room, watch videos of him, and cry themselves to sleep," said Risepa Lutu.

As for what went wrong, Tacoma officials have only said that crews were called to the Emerald Queen Casino at around 9:30 pm on Dec. 20 over reports that someone fell through the glass on an upper floor near the escalators.

"He was just standing there on the phone , just leaning back, talking, looking for his friends. Again, no one could have thought, so our goal is to find out more about what happened," said Naomi.

Officials say because it happened on tribal land, tribal police are investigating. FOX 13 reached out to tribal officials and the casino, and we are waiting to hear back.

"He was vibrant, with no issues. He goes and has fun with his friends that night, and unfortunately, what happened was just horrific," said Naomi.

An online fundraiser has since been created for the family. They believe he was watching from above Sunday night and could see just how many lives he touched during the vigil.

"We know we want to make his day special, make his going home perfect, as perfect as it can be," said Iokapeta Lutu, Evan’s sister.

