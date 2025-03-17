The Brief Bonney Lake police are investigating after a 15-month-old child was hospitalized due to possible fentanyl exposure. Officers said they recovered suspected fentanyl near where the child was found unconscious and unresponsive. The infant's father remains in custody.



A father is in custody after a 15-month-old child was found unresponsive in a Bonney Lake apartment, possibly due to fentanyl exposure.

What we know:

According to Bonney Lake police, officers located an unconscious infant after being dispatched to a CPR in progress call at an apartment complex on 100th Street East on Thursday, March 13.

The 15-month-old was rushed to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital. As of Monday, police said the child remains in intensive care.

Officers said they observed drug paraphernalia in the apartment and recovered suspected fentanyl near where the child was found.

The infant's father remains in custody. Detectives are waiting for toxicology results from the infant and the father.

Bonney Lake police are actively investigating this case, and are working with the Pierce County Prosecutor's Office and Child Protective Services.

The Source: Information in this story is from a media release by the Bonney Lake Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

