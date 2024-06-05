WA ‘Stripper Bill of Rights’ goes into effect this week

Washington's new adult entertainment law, framed as a ‘Stripper's Bill of Rights,’ goes into effect on Thursday.

Senate Bill 6105 was signed by Gov. Inslee on March 25, and takes effect on June 6. The bill concerns Washington's lewd conduct laws, which came under immense scrutiny following complaints that police "raided" LGBTQ+ bars in the Seattle area earlier this year.

According to the Washington State Liquor & Cannabis Board, they are still working through details of the law with Labor & Industries. Sections 1 and 2 of the bill are expected to take effect Jan. 1, 2025.

Washington is the only state in the nation that bans the sale of alcohol in adult entertainment venues. According to dancer and advocate Madison Zack-Wu, this constraint has caused the industry to shrink. Right now, there are only 11 operating strip clubs in Washington.

Key provisions of SB 6105

Creates a "customer blacklist" — If someone’s being creepy or crossing boundaries, they are not coming back in. Adult entertainment venues must report allegations of customer violence and criminal behavior.

It will require clubs to install panic buttons, specifically in rooms where dancers are alone with customers. According to Zack-Wu, some clubs already have panic buttons, but they’re placed haphazardly.

SB 6105 will mandate hired security. Currently, these establishments are not required to.

Most notably, the law also greenlights the sale of alcohol in adult venues, and further instructs the Washington Liquor & Cannabis Board (LCB) to repeal the state's lewd conduct law.

