Evacuation orders lifted after 'large' gas leak in Lakewood

An evacuation has been lifted by West Pierce Fire & Rescue following the rupture of a natural gas line in Lakewood, Washington on Wednesday.

The gas leak was reported around 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of 75th Street and Custer Road.

The Meadow Apartments, located at 7720 Custer Road West, were specifically instructed to evacuate immediately. West Pierce Fire & Rescue, alongside law enforcement and Puget Sound Energy, are currently at the scene conducting evacuations and managing the situation.

Residents were being asked to avoid the area of Custer Road West between Bridgeport and Grange Street West.

Just before 2:00 p.m., an emergency message from the authorities said the scene was clear, and it was safe to return. The evacuation order had been in effect for nearly 2 hours.

MORE LOCAL NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE:

Seattle's patience wearing thin with Miles Hudson, Belltown's Hellcat driver

DCYF talks chaos inside Green Hill Detention Center

Witness speaks out on Snohomish Co. deputies shooting her ex-boyfriend

Renton single mom has 'literally everything' stolen out of packed U-Haul before move

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.