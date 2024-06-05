Troopers investigate multi-car crash on SR-410 in Sumner

Troopers are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on SR-410 in Sumner on Wednesday, just hours after a deadly three-car collision on the same highway.

At around 8:27 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) sent an alert saying there was a multi-vehicle crash blocking lanes on westbound SR-410 at milepost 10.41.

At least five vehicles had to be towed away from the scene on SR-410 in Sumner. (Photo: FOX 13's Jade Elliott)

Traffic is being diverted to Valley Ave. E as crews work to clear the roadway, according to WSDOT.

FOX 13 crews observed five cars being towed away from the scene. Authorities say only minor injuries were reported.

Hours before, Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers were at the scene of another crash on the same highway.

At around 4:23 a.m., troopers responded to a deadly three-car collision near the ramp to southbound SR-167.

One person died, and the driver who caused the earlier crash was arrested for driving under the influence and vehicular homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.