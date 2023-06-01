Washington state's first alpine roller coaster opens at Leavenworth Adventure Park

Leavenworth Adventure Park is celebrating its grand opening on June 1, offering visitors a unique and exhilarating experience set against a stunning mountain backdrop.

The park is located at the entrance to Tumwater Canyon and just a short walk from Leavenworth's downtown.

The main attraction, Super Lou's Tumwater Twister Alpine Coaster, provides riders with the flexibility to customize their experience. Guests can choose to use the sled's brakes for a leisurely, scenic tour, taking in breathtaking views of Tumwater Canyon, Icicle Ridge, the Wenatchee River rapids, and the charming town of Leavenworth.

Alternatively, thrill-seekers can opt to hit top speeds of up to 27 mph, navigating the track's three helix circles, drops, and curves for a heart-pounding ride.

Each German-engineered sled accommodates one or two passengers and features an array of safety measures, including tamper-proof lockable safety belts.

Leavenworth Adventure Park's grand opening is set to become a popular destination for both locals and tourists alike, offering a memorable and versatile experience for everyone.

Reservations are recommended and can be made on the park's website. The park is open Thursday-Monday noon-5pm in June, and 7 days a week from 10am-7pm from July 1 - September 4.

Other attractions include: