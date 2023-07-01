WATCH: Coast Guard rescues two teenagers and a woman after their boat sank near Victoria, B.C.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) rescued three people after their boat sank in the Salish Sea Friday evening.

According to the USCG, a woman and two teenage girls were aboard a 40-foot dinghy when it started taking on water, and quickly sank about 2 miles south of Victoria, B.C.

At around 7 p.m., the USCG aircrew from Port Angeles sprung into action, located the women, and hoisted them into their helicopter.

Crews say the women were showing signs of hypothermia, so they were quickly brought the Victoria General Hospital for treatment.

According to the USCG, the weather at the time of the incident was reported to be 23 mph winds and 5-foot waves.