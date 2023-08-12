WATCH: K9 Eddie locates 2 car theft suspects in Pierce County

Deputies arrested two car theft suspects just east of Spanaway on Monday thanks to the help of K9 Eddie.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), on Monday, Aug. 8, deputies responded to an armed robbery call near the corner of 162nd St. Ct. E and 66th Ave. E.

The person who called 911 said two suspects stole their water truck, and the caller’s brother followed them. The brother then called 911 saying that the suspects shot at him, and he fired back.

When deputies arrived, the stolen water truck was left unoccupied in the middle of the roadway. Witnesses told deputies that the suspects ran away, hopping several fences along the way.

Knowing the suspects were possibly armed, deputies brought out K9 Eddie to track them down.

K9 Eddie searched the area, eventually leading deputies to the suspects – who were found hiding inside an old pickup truck.

Both suspects were brought into custody, and deputies brought over the victim to confirm they were the ones who stole the truck.

After investigating, it turned out the stolen vehicle had an air tag in it, and the brother was tracking it. Additionally, when the brother went to confront the suspects as they were stealing the truck, the brother thought he heard gunshots, so he fired back. The PCSO says there was no evidence of the suspects being armed.

The PCSO says nobody was injured in the incident, but they are hoping this serves as a reminder to not put your own life in danger, and leave police work to the professionals.