'We must stand in solidarity'; Local leaders condemn Hamas attack on Israel

Local leaders are speaking out against the Hamas attack on Israel this weekend, which has now escalated into war.

The Israeli government officially declared war against Hamas on Sunday, a Palestinian militant group recognized by several countries as a terrorist organization. The organization launched a ‘surprise attack’ in Gaza on Saturday, gunning down and taking hostage hundreds of civilians, according to the Associated Press.

Following initial reports of the attack, local leaders condemned the actions of Hamas.

U.S. Senator Patty Murray issued the following statement:

"I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks against Israel. Israel has the right to defend itself and the United States will ensure they have the support to do so. I’m thinking of all those hurt by this horrific violence and will continue to monitor the situation closely."

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell echoed these sentiments and urged U.S. support:

"We must stand in solidarity with Israel in repelling this brutal attack on civilians and their towns. My heart goes out to all the victims of these terrorist attacks and I am praying for civilians caught up in the fighting. We must ensure full U.S. support for Israel to defend itself and work to avoid further escalation and a wider war."

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued the following statement:

"Washingtonians are horrified by the unspeakable violence in Israel. I condemn this attack by Hamas. There is no excuse for targeting and killing civilians. We hope for the swift recovery of the injured, the safe release of those taken hostage, and a halt to this violence."

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell shared a statement from the U.S. Conference of Mayors, which reads:

"The nation’s mayors condemn today’s deadly and horrific attack by Hamas militants on innocent Israeli civilians. Terrorism has no place in society, and we will continue to stand in solidarity with Israel as we have done since 1948.

"For more than 40 years, the U.S. Conference of Mayors has worked with Jewish organizations to send delegations of U.S. mayors to Israel. These meetings began in partnership with Jerusalem’s visionary and legendary Mayor Teddy Kollek, and they have brought U.S. mayors together with their counterparts and top government officials in Israel. The bonds between U.S. and Israeli mayors have long been productive and remain strong to this day.

"Just last March, a delegation of U.S. mayors visited several of the kibbutzim and villages that were invaded today. The mayors had the privilege of meeting with Mayor Ofir Liebstein of Sha’ar Hanegev, San Diego’s sister city. We are devastated that he was killed earlier today defending his town against this terrorist attack.

"As we hope for eventual peace, we recognize Israel’s right to defend itself, and we extend our deepest condolences for the lives lost. May their memory be a blessing."

As of Sunday afternoon, the death toll has reached 1,100 dead and thousands wounded on both sides, including Americans. President Joe Biden has ordered a U.S. strike team be sent to support to the Eastern Mediterranean to assist.