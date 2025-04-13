Seattle's historic Virginia Inn to close after 120 years

The Brief Seattle's historic Virginia Inn, an institution older than the Pike Place Market, is closing after more than 120 years in business. The restaurant and bar announced via social media that its lease has been terminated, with their last day set for Sunday, April 27.



What they're saying:

The century-old spot along 1st Avenue took to social media on Friday, writing, "This is the end."

On Facebook and Instagram, the Virginia Inn spoke on its history dating back to 1903, and claimed their landlord, the Pike Place Market Preservation and Development Authority, is terminating their lease due to failed negotiations for an equitable lease.

"To our loyal customers and friends, it is with a heavy heart we inform you that the Virginia Inn will be permanently shutting our doors on Sunday, April 27th. Our lease has been terminated by our landlord, the Pike Place Market PDA, due to failed negotiations for an equitable lease," the Virginia Inn said in social media posts. "We are Pike Place’s oldest institution; older than Pike Place itself. We have seen this city grow and change all around us. We have survived through Prohibition, the Great Depression, the Great Recession, the COVID pandemic, and many other events in between."

The Virginia Inn is calling on loyal patrons to go take their grievances directly to Pike Place Market leadership and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.

The Virginia Inn was one of the first art bars in Seattle, with the restaurant currently serving up regional Northwest cuisine and signature cocktails. It was also featured in the 1992 film, "Singles."

