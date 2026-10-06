SDOT proposes paid street parking in West Seattle Junction

The Brief SDOT is proposing two-hour paid street parking ($1–$4/hour) on busy blocks in the West Seattle Junction, including California Avenue Southwest, to increase spot turnover and ease traffic. The proposal has split the community, with support from the West Seattle Junction Association and some residents, while critics worry it will penalize quick errands and burden local workers. These are draft recommendations open for public feedback, with plans set to be finalized in late 2026 before changes take effect in 2027.



The Seattle Department of Transportation is proposing two-hour paid street parking on several of the busiest blocks in the West Seattle Junction, including California Avenue Southwest.

City officials say the primary goal of the proposal is to free up parking spaces and keep traffic moving through the heavily traveled commercial hub.

Under the draft plan, hourly rates would range from $1 to $4 depending on the time of day, with new dedicated loading zones designed for short stops. Select surrounding streets would remain free for up to two hours until 8 p.m.

Community Divided Over Meter Costs

What they're saying:

The proposal has sparked debate among local shoppers, workers, and business owners.

Supporters argue that charging for curb space is necessary to manage a scarce public resource. Local resident Riley Avron told SDOT officials he favors installing meters.

However, some visitors and workers feel the change could add unnecessary hurdles.

Local resident Sonya Ghayam expressed concern that meters will make quick errands more difficult for community members, pointing out that paid parking garages and lots already exist for drivers who cannot find street spots.

Business Owners Weigh Turnover Against Ticket Risks

Dig deeper:

Area merchants are also weighing how the policy could impact daily operations and customer habits.

Kathryn Meyer, manager at Husky Deli, raised concerns that brief stops could lead to quick citations for customers running fast errands across multiple storefronts.

To address turnover, SDOT advises neighborhood employees to utilize off-street parking, park outside the paid zones, or use public transit.

Junction Association Issues Statement

The other side:

The West Seattle Junction Association supports the proposal as a way to improve turnover and access for shoppers. The organization released the following statement regarding the proposed changes:

"We understand that the possibility of metered street parking in the West Seattle Junction may be frustrating to some people. No one gets excited about paying for something that has historically been free. However, from the Junction Association’s perspective, we believe metered parking could ultimately be a good thing for our businesses and their customers.

One of our biggest parking challenges today is turnover. Some street spaces are occupied for hours at a time, including by people who work in the area. That means fewer spaces are available for customers who want to stop in, grab a coffee or ice cream, shop, have lunch, or run a quick errand.

At the proposed rate of just $1 an hour, with payment available in coins and 15-minute increments, a quick stop could cost as little as 25 cents. We believe that small cost could encourage much-needed turnover and make it easier for customers to actually find a space near the businesses they want to visit.

The goal is simple: more available parking for customers and better access to Junction businesses. From that standpoint, we see metered parking as something that could benefit the business district overall."

SDOT Outlines Proposal Goals

In response to local feedback and business surveys, SDOT issued a statement detailing the reasoning behind the draft plan:

"The West Seattle Junction is home to one of Seattle’s most beloved business districts with one-of-a-kind restaurants, bars, shops, and destinations. But too often, street parking is hard to find, delivery drivers can’t locate a place to load and unload, and people have a hard time crossing the street to get to nearby shops.

In a growing city like Seattle, there’s a limited amount of street and curb space available for people to park, load and unload, and get where they’re going. When parking is not actively managed, people often resort to driving in circles looking for a spot. Our recommendations are intended to address these challenges and make it easier for people to visit, shop, eat, and enjoy the Junction.

In addition to paid street parking, we are also recommending more loading zones which are free to park in for quick visits. We will also add more parking for people with disabilities, and other improvements to make travel safer and more comfortable for everyone.

Paid parking in the busiest parts of business districts make it easier and more reliable for customers and visitors to find a parking space near their destination. We manage parking using the basic principles of supply and demand, with the goal of having 1 or 2 empty spaces on each block. People can pay for parking in 15-minute increments, encouraging people to stay for the time that they need leading to more people being able to use the parking space over the course of the day than with unpaid 2-hour time limits. Adding more load zones for deliveries, takeout pickups, and quick visits cuts down on illegal double-parking and makes it easier for everyone to get around.

These recommendations are based on our analysis of current conditions, two public surveys, and direct outreach with local businesses and residents. We’ve talked with local businesses, customers, and residents who have shared similar concerns about a lack of reliable parking:

75% of businesses said customer parking is difficult.

82% of businesses said customers often complain about parking.

57% of businesses said loading is difficult for delivery drivers and service vehicles.

These are draft recommendations. People and businesses are encouraged to share their thoughts on these proposed changes and can submit comments on the West Seattle Parking webpage. We’ll continue to work with businesses and local organizations to refine the draft plans, which will be finalized in late 2026 before changes will be implemented in 2027."

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Dan Griffin, who spoke with SDOT Press Secretary Ethan Bergerson, officials within the West Seattle Junction Association, along with West Seattle residents and business owners about their feelings toward the paid parking proposal.

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