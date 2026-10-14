Student arrested, lockdown lifted at White River High School in Buckley, WA

The Brief A 14-year-old student at White River High School was arrested Wednesday morning following a tip about a potential firearm on a school bus. Deputies searched the student and the campus, finding no weapon, but established probable cause for felony threats. The school's brief lockdown was lifted, and normal classes resumed after the suspect was booked into Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center.



A 14-year-old student was arrested and booked into juvenile detention Wednesday morning following a security scare at White River High School that prompted a brief campus lockdown.

Student arrested over false gun threat

What we know:

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident began at around 7:15 a.m., when dispatchers received a tip regarding a student on a school bus who allegedly may have had a firearm.

When the bus arrived at school, deputies made contact with the student and thoroughly searched the area. Officials confirmed that no firearm was found. After an extensive investigation that included multiple interviews, investigators determined no weapon existed. However, probable cause was established for felony threats.

The 14-year-old was taken into custody and booked into Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center.

White River High School: Lockdown lifted

The high school was placed on a brief lockdown as deputies investigated the threat. The lockdown has since been lifted, and normal classes have resumed. Authorities reported no other active threats to the schools.

What we don't know:

Representatives from the White River School District were not immediately available for comment.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Police investigate armed carjackings near WA's University of Puget Sound

'Glad that I'm alive': Woman recounts experience of being shot in leg at Seattle nightclub

Problems growing with ‘Larch Madness’ in WA's North Cascades

'Breaking Bad' star RJ Mitte dies at 34: Reports

Judge orders Trump administration to stop airing controversial ads

NFL suspends 49ers' Greenlaw after Seattle Seahawks headbutt

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .