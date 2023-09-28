Woman dies after being hit by Jeep in Seattle's Othello neighborhood

Seattle police say a woman is dead after she was hit by a Jeep Thursday morning in Seattle's Othello neighborhood.

Officers were called around 7:00 a.m. to Martin Luther King, Jr. Way S. and S. Morgan St., just a few blocks north of the Othello Link Light Rail Station.

Police said a 65-year-old man was driving south on MLK Jr. Way S. when the woman was hit. It's unclear if she was in a crosswalk at the time. She has not been identified.

Investigators said they did not yet know how fast the Jeep was going at the time of the crash.

Drug recognition experts were called to the scene, but police said the driver was cooperating with the investigation.