Woman hospitalized after Edgewood shooting

A woman was rushed to the hospital after getting shot in Edgewood on Friday afternoon.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department responded to the 8800 block of 28th St. Ct. E for reports of a woman shot. When they arrived, they found the woman on the ground in front of a residence.

Deputies gave her first aid and applied a chest seal bandage on her.

She was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. According to deputies, over 10 people were inside the residence at the time of the shooting.

Deputies said the suspect ran off before law enforcement arrived.

No suspect information has been made available.

It's unclear if the victim and suspect knew each other. Law enforcement are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the Sheriff’s Department or they can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or by using the P3 Tips app.

