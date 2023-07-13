Woman paddle-boarding drowns in Snoqualmie River

A woman who was paddle boarding with family on the Snoqualmie River drowned on Thursday afternoon.

The King County Sheriff's Office received multiple calls about a drowning on the river near Fall City around 2:30 p.m.

It's believed a woman in her 50s was paddle boarding through a popular section of the river when her lanyard connecting her to the board got caught on something in the water.

Multiple bystanders and first responders tried to save her life, but she was pronounced dead.

At this time, investigators are unsure if anyone in the group had life jackets.

Investigators do not believe the victim was wearing a life jacket when she drowned.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.