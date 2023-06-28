Woman shot, killed near Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn

Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Auburn Wednesday morning.

The Auburn Police Department (APD) says a woman in her late 30s was found dead with at least one gunshot wound outside the Green Tree Condominiums in the 2600 block of 18th Pl. SE. This area is just north of the Muckleshoot Casino Resort parking lot.

FOX 13’s Taylor Winkel spoke to a neighbor who says her roommate is the one who called 911. She thinks she heard the shots sometime around 5 or 5:30 a.m.

APD detectives are on scene investigating, working to find leads that point them to a potential suspect.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.