Woman shot while driving, crashes into entrance of Kent pumpkin patch

A woman was injured after she was shot and crashed into the entrance of a pumpkin patch in Kent on Monday morning.

The incident happened near South 277th Street and 68th Avenue South at about 7:40 a.m.

Deputies responded to a report of a woman who had been shot in the hand and crashed into the entrance of Carpinito Farm. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The King County Sheriff's Office told FOX 13 that it was either a road rage incident or a drive-by shooting.

Deputies have not released information about the suspect but the suspect may have been in a black sedan.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.