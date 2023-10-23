Expand / Collapse search

Woman shot while driving, crashes into entrance of Kent pumpkin patch

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Kent
A woman was hospitalized after she was shot while driving in Kent.

KENT, Wash. - A woman was injured after she was shot and crashed into the entrance of a pumpkin patch in Kent on Monday morning. 

The incident happened near South 277th Street and 68th Avenue South at about 7:40 a.m.

Deputies responded to a report of a woman who had been shot in the hand and crashed into the entrance of Carpinito Farm. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The King County Sheriff's Office told FOX 13 that it was either a road rage incident or a drive-by shooting. 

Deputies have not released information about the suspect but the suspect may have been in a black sedan. 

This is a developing story, and will be updated. 