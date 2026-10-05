Woman accused of spying on Taiwanese president's son while in Seattle

The Brief Wanying "Heather" Zhang, 34, was arrested at LAX while trying to board a flight to China after allegedly spying on the Taiwanese president's son in Seattle. Federal prosecutors charge that Zhang conducted unauthorized surveillance and gathered intelligence on American soil at the direction of Chinese officials. Zhang is scheduled to appear in federal court, while federal authorities report a broader surge in foreign intelligence operations across the region.



A woman accused of spying on the family of Taiwan's president in Seattle is expected to appear in federal court following her arrest at Los Angeles International Airport.

Wanying "Heather" Zhang, 34, was taken into custody by FBI agents on Sunday at LAX as she attempted to board a flight to China. Video obtained from federal sources shows agents apprehending Zhang at the airport.

Alleged Surveillance and Stalking in Seattle

What we know:

According to court documents, Zhang allegedly stalked and surveilled the son of Taiwan's president in Seattle last year.

Federal prosecutors say Zhang targeted the president's family as part of unauthorized intelligence gathering on American soil.

She also allegedly worked with an associate to photograph and record the family outside their Seattle-area home, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox News Digital. Reports claim that Zhang also sent photos, videos, and license plate information of the Taiwanese president's son at the direction of Chinese officials.

What they're saying:

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli wrote on X, "[Zhang] coordinated the trip with an associate and used tradecraft to avoid detection. She never notified the Attorney General she was acting for a foreign government, a federal offense."

FBI Director Kash Patel also issued a warning to foreign adversaries following Zhang’s arrest.

"Allegedly surveil a foreign leader’s family on U.S. soil for the PRC — and try to catch a flight back to Shanghai? Not happening," Patel wrote. "This FBI is hunting threats to our national security wherever they hide — and bringing them to justice," he added.

FBI Reports Surge in Foreign Intelligence Activity

Big picture view:

Federal authorities report that the arrest is part of a recent surge in local foreign intelligence operations across the region.

Zhang's case is the latest in a series of federal actions involving Chinese influence operations. Earlier this year, a California mayor pleaded guilty to acting as an unregistered agent for China.

Additionally, a California man was arrested on allegations that he helped smuggle $300 million worth of artificial intelligence chips to China.

The Source: Information for this story came from Fox News Digital, the United States Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, and social media posts by FBI Director Kash Patel and First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli.

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