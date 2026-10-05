WA among states hit by Gatorade recall due to undeclared food coloring
Check your pantry. Pepsico is voluntarily recalling 122,021 cases of Gatorade that was sold in 37 states due to undeclared food coloring that could pose a health risk for some people.
What we know:
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says the recall is issued for 28 oz. Gatorade Lemon Lime, Gatorade Lemon Lime Zero, Gatorade Orange, and Gatorade Orange Zero with the following lot numbers:
- Lot 091026 DL - JUN 07 27
- Lot 091126 DL - JUN 08 27
- Lot 072226 DT - APR 18 27
- Lot 072426 TL - APR 20 27
- Lot 073126 TL - APR 27 27
- Lot 072926 TL - APR 25 27
- Lot 073026 TL - APR 25 27
- Lot 081026 TL - MAY 07 27
- Lot 082126 OA - APR 18 27
- Lot 080126 DL - APR 28 27
- Lot 082026 DL - MAY 17 27
- Lot 083126 DT - JUN 07 27
- Lot 082526 KM - MAY 22 27
- Lot 090426 KM - JUN 01 27
- Lot 072726 TL - APR 23 27
The FDA says the cases of Gatorade were distributed in the following states:
- Alaska
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Colorado
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- New York
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Washington
- Wisconsin
Why you should care:
The FDA says the yellow dyes can cause potential allergic reaction including hives, itching, or nasal congestion for some people who consume the beverage.
What you can do:
The FDA says consumers should check to see if they have the affected product and not consume the beverage and return to the place of purchase.
The Source: This article was written with information provided by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This story was reported from Orlando.
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