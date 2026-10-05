The Brief The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says Pepsico Inc. is voluntarily recalling over 122,000 cases of Gatorade sold in 37 states. The recall was issued due to undeclared food coloring that could pose a health risk for some people.



Check your pantry. Pepsico is voluntarily recalling 122,021 cases of Gatorade that was sold in 37 states due to undeclared food coloring that could pose a health risk for some people.

What we know:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says the recall is issued for 28 oz. Gatorade Lemon Lime, Gatorade Lemon Lime Zero, Gatorade Orange, and Gatorade Orange Zero with the following lot numbers:

Lot 091026 DL - JUN 07 27

Lot 091126 DL - JUN 08 27

Lot 072226 DT - APR 18 27

Lot 072426 TL - APR 20 27

Lot 073126 TL - APR 27 27

Lot 072926 TL - APR 25 27

Lot 073026 TL - APR 25 27

Lot 081026 TL - MAY 07 27

Lot 082126 OA - APR 18 27

Lot 080126 DL - APR 28 27

Lot 082026 DL - MAY 17 27

Lot 083126 DT - JUN 07 27

Lot 082526 KM - MAY 22 27

Lot 090426 KM - JUN 01 27

Lot 072726 TL - APR 23 27



The FDA says the cases of Gatorade were distributed in the following states:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Jersey

New Mexico

Nevada

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Washington

Wisconsin

Why you should care:

The FDA says the yellow dyes can cause potential allergic reaction including hives, itching, or nasal congestion for some people who consume the beverage.

What you can do:

The FDA says consumers should check to see if they have the affected product and not consume the beverage and return to the place of purchase.

The Source: This article was written with information provided by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This story was reported from Orlando.

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