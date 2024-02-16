Woman who stole multiple cars, assaulted deputies sentenced to 1 year in prison

A 27-year-old woman who stole a car at gunpoint, stole another car while escaping law enforcement, and assaulted Pierce County deputies in the process was sentenced to one year in prison on Friday.

On August 28, 2023, an undercover Pierce County deputy spotted a possibly stolen Kia in the parking lot of the Rite Aid on the corner of 112th Street E. and Canyon Road E. in Puyallup. Deputies say the Kia had a broken window and a temporary license plate.

The deputy checked the temporary plate and found it belongs to a Toyota Tacoma. He also found out the vehicle had been stolen at gunpoint by a woman on August 11, 2023.

As the deputy called for backup, the suspect drove off. Several deputies pursued her into a RV storage lot on 144th St. E.

Deputies say she ditched the Kia and got into the car of a bystander who had just gotten out of his car, meaning his key fob was close enough that the push-to-start button was able to start the car.

As deputies tried to pull her out of the vehicle, she put the car in reverse and trapped deputies between the doors and the car, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office. Neither deputy was seriously injured.

The suspect sped off, but eventually turned onto a dead-end road. She pulled into a restaurant parking lot, rolled out of the car, and ended up crashing the car into a tree.

The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, theft of a motor vehicle, and eluding. She was sentenced to 12 months in prison, and will receive credit for the 68 days she's already served.