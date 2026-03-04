Wrong-way driver arrested after crashing into trooper on I-5 in Pierce County, WA

The Brief A wrong-way driver wanted for first-degree assault was taken into custody overnight after a pursuit and crash on Interstate 5 in Pierce County. A Washington State Patrol trooper used their vehicle to stop the suspect, who had traveled in the wrong direction four times, and no injuries were reported.



A wrong-way driver was taken into custody overnight after a crash on Interstate 5 in Pierce County.

What we know:

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-5 at State Route 512. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Kameron Watts, the suspect was wanted for first-degree assault and was fleeing from police.

Troopers said the suspect had traveled the wrong direction on I-5 four separate times.

The pursuit ended when a trooper intervened and used their patrol vehicle to stop the suspect’s car. The trooper’s vehicle was struck during the maneuver.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, eluding, and additional charges.

No injuries were reported.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol.

