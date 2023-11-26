WSDOT: Car fire blocks I-90 into Seattle

article

Westbound traffic is backed up across the I-90 bridge into Seattle due to a car crash at the Mount Baker Tunnel.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced the closure just after 2:30 p.m., saying a car fire blocked the right lane of traffic. A photo shared on WSDOT’s X—formerly known as Twitter—shows a car at the entrance to the tunnel, fully engulfed in flames, with black smoke billowing into the tunnel.

The Seattle Fire Department was called to put out the flames, and all lanes were blocked while they handled the situation.

Around 3:17 p.m., fire crews were able to reopen the HOV/carpool lane of westbound I-90 to traffic, but all other lanes are closed.

It is not yet known when the road will fully reopen.