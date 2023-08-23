WSF seeks feedback on Puget Sound ferry network

Washington State Ferries (WSF) is looking for feedback on who travels across Puget Sound. Those who fill out the ‘passenger demographic survey’ will have a chance to win a $100 gift card.

The agency says this confidential survey aims to gather data on who uses the ferries, how they use them and where they go—which they say will help them better understand the communities they serve.

Participants can skip questions or drop out at any time, and WSF says the survey takes some 10 minutes to complete.

At the end of the survey, participants age 18 and older can enter to win one of 10 $100 gift cards.

The survey is open until Aug. 31.