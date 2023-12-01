WSP investigates deadly crash involving log truck in Grays Harbor County

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly crash involving a log truck that happened in Grays Harbor County on Friday.

At around 10:13 a.m., WSP Trooper Katherine Weatherwax announced that US-101 was blocked in both directions at Hensel Rd. due to the crash.

Washington State Patrol

At least one person died, but details are limited at this time.

Nearly four hours after arriving at the scene, the WSP said the roadway was still closed for crews to recover the vehicles and spilled logs.

There is no estimated reopening time, the WSP is asking the public to expect an extended closure.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.