WSP seeks help finding 21-year-old Wenatchee woman believed to be at-risk

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has activated an Endangered Missing Person Alert for a 21-year-old woman last seen in Wenatchee.

According to the WSP, 21-year-old Shahiira Harrison left her home in Wenatchee in an unknown car on Tuesday.

Wenatchee Police Department, Washington State Patrol

After looking through surveillance camera footage from neighbors, authorities were able to see Shahiira leave her home and get inside a silver or white SUV. The WSP believes it may have been a white 2023 Toyota Highlander. The license plates are unknown.

She left a note for her family saying she was moving out. She took her ID and packed her clothes, but she left her phone behind.

Shahiira was last seen wearing a black coat/fleece jacket, black and blue flannel, black Nike shorts and pink Doc Marten boots.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 and reference case number 23W20327.

This Endangered Missing Person Alert was activated by the WSP on behalf of the Wenatchee Police Department.

This is a developing story.