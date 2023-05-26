WSP seeks help finding developmentally disabled teen, last seen in Ballard

article

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public’s help in finding a developmentally disabled teenager who was reported missing on Friday.

According to the WSP, 13-year-old Ian Strohm left his home at around 5 p.m., and has not been seen since.

Authorities say he was last seen near the intersection of NW 65th St. and 11th Ave. This area is just two blocks east of Ballard High School.

The WSP says he is 5’8" and weighs about 120 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt with white lettering, turquoise shorts, black socks and slippers.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

This Endangered Missing Person Alert was activated by the WSP on behalf of the Seattle Police Department.