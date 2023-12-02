WSP seeks help finding Pierce County man considered at-risk

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Pierce County man who is considered at-risk.

According to the WSP, 39-year-old Michael Harris was reported missing at 11 a.m. on Dec. 1. He was last seen leaving his home in a red truck near the South Hill Mall in Puyallup. He did not return.

Authorities say Michael is not cognitively aware.

He is described as being 6’2", and weighing 140 pounds. He has light brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his arms and leg. The WSP also says he has a stomach catheter.

He was last seen wearing a gray sherpa blanket hoodie, black and brown Sketchers.

The truck he was last seen driving in is a red 2007 Ford F-150 with Washington license plates reading: #C20401V.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story.