WSP seeks witnesses in drive-by shooting on I-5 in Seattle

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who shot at another driver on I-5 in Seattle Sunday morning.

According to the WSP, at around 6:10 a.m., the victim called 911 saying someone shot at them while they were heading southbound I-5 near 50th St.

The victim told authorities that about an hour earlier, he was at the ARCO station at 950 N 85th St. in Seattle when he first made contact with the suspect. The victim asked the suspect if he could move their car, so he could get out, and the suspect flashed a handgun.

The victim eventually left the gas station and entered southbound I-5 from N 85th St., with the suspect following close behind.

Both cars continued driving, but when they approached N 50th St., the suspect fired three rounds into the victim’s car before taking the exit. The victim’s car, A 2020 Lexus RX 350, was struck in the passenger front door, the passenger side mirror and rear window.

Featured article

The victim was uninjured.

The WSP says the suspect’s vehicle was a silver or gray Mercedes-Benz S Class with a dent in the driver’s side front fender.

The suspect was described as a Black man with short hair, standing at about 6’1".

WSP detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information on the suspect to contact Detective Haake at russ.haake@wsp.wa.gov.

Featured article

This is a developing story.