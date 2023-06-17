WSP Trooper shoots erratic driver near Snoqualmie, investigation underway

An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot by a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper near Snoqualmie Friday night.

According to the Kirkland Police Department (KPD), just before 10 p.m., 911 began receiving calls about an erratic driver heading westbound on I-90 from Ellensburg. WSP troopers were notified that Ellensburg Police held probable cause to arrest the suspect.

Troopers eventually spotted the driver heading westbound on the freeway in North Bend, and pursued them for about 7 miles. Authorities say the suspect then rammed a patrol vehicle just west of the Highway 18 on-ramp to I-90.

According to the KPD, this led to the suspect being shot by one of the two WSP troopers on scene.

Both troopers treated the suspect until medics arrived. Authorities say the suspect was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Details about why the Ellensburg Police Department held probable cause for the suspect are limited at this time.

King County’s Independent Force Investigation Team (IFIT), a multi-agency unit made up of 13 King County law enforcement agencies, will lead an independent investigation into the shooting.

Since this shooting involved the WSP, WSP investigators have been excluded from this assignment.

This is a developing story.