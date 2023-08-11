WSU Board of Regents hold 'special meeting' Friday

The Washington State University Board of Regents is planning to hold a special meeting on Friday, days after several Pac-12 schools announced that they would be leaving conference in 2024.

It was week ago when Washington and Oregon joined the Big Ten, becoming the conference's third and fourth Pac-12 members to leave.

Shortly after the announcement, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah moved to the Big 12, Stanford and California started talks with the ACC, and this left Washington State and Oregon State as the remaining members in the Pac-12.

FOX 13 is streaming the meeting in the player above. The board started their meeting and went into executive session.

Earlier this week, Washington State Athletic Director, Pat Chun spoke to media for the first time since the shake up of the conference.

After Washington left for the Big Ten, the future of the Apple Cup is still up in the air.

"It's a layered decision," Chun said. "One, the practicality of it is football scheduling is complicated. And beyond this year, that is a huge question mark for us. Two, the reality is very clear right now. The Apple Cup is a national game. It is a national rivalry. It's a value game from a TV property standpoint."

>> WSU, Oregon State ponder next moves after getting left out of college reshuffling

Featured article

Washington State's Board of Regents has 11 members, one of whom is a student and another is a faculty member.

"So wherever we end up, it's not going to be an emotionally-based decision. It's going to be based on what's best for Washington State, what's best for our student athletes," Chun said.