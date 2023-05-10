You can get tickets to these Seattle-area concerts for $25 now through May 16
Live Nation is offering $25 concert tickets to celebrate National Concert Week, and there are a lot of big-name artists expected to play in the Evergreen State!
Concert Week tickets start going on sale on May 10, and the window of opportunity closes on May 16.
Climate Pledge Arena
- Duran Duran (Wednesday, May 31)
- Alicia Keys (Sunday, July 30)
- Beck and Phoenix (Tuesday, Aug. 1)
- Bryan Adams with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (Thursday, Aug. 3)
- Rod Stewart with special guest Cheap Trick (Friday, Aug. 11)
- Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire (Monday, Sept. 11)
White River Amphitheatre
- Matchbox Twenty (Thursday, May 18)
- Garbage & Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds (Friday, June 2)
- Nickelback (Friday, June 30)
- Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome wsg Atmosphere, The Movement (Thursday, July 6)
- Hank Williams Jr. (Saturday, July 8)
- Disturbed (Sunday, July 16)
- The Offspring with Simple Plan and Sum 41 (Tuesday, Aug 1)
- Ghost Re-Imperatour U.S.A. with Amon Amarth (Friday, Aug 4)
- The Smashing Pumpkins (Saturday, Aug 5)
- Weezer (Sunday, Aug. 20)
- Mudvayne (Tuesday, Aug. 22)
- Dierks Bentley (Saturday, Aug. 26)
- Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper (Wednesday, Sept. 20)
- Jason Aldean (Saturday, Sept. 23)
Featured
The Podium
- Beartooth & Trivium (Wednesday, June 14)
- Jimmy Eat World & Manchester Orchestra (Friday, July 14)
Chateau Ste Michelle Winery
- Taj Mahal Quartet and Los Lobos with North Mississippi Allstars (Friday, June 23)
- Leftover Salmon with Railroad Earth and Yonder Mountain String Band (Sunday, June 25)
- Trampled by Turtles (Friday, July 21)
- Gary Clark Jr. (Sunday, July 23)
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley (Thursday, July 27)
Tacoma Dome
- Avenged Sevenfold (Monday, Oct. 2)
First Interstate Center for the Arts
- Derek Hough (Thursday, Oct. 5)
- Ray LaMontagne (Friday, Oct. 6)
Angel Of The Winds Arena
- Jon Pardi (Saturday, Oct. 28)
ShoWare Center
- Pepe Aguilar 2023 (Saturday, Nov. 25)
Gorge Amphitheatre
- Boygenius (Saturday, July 29)
Toyota Center Kennewick
- Marca MP (Friday, Aug. 18)
BECU Live at Northern Quest
- Blues Traveler (Saturday, July 15)
- Jason Mraz (Monday, July 17)
- Volbeat (Sunday, July 23)
- Falling in Reverse (Monday, July 24)
- Young the Giant (Tuesday, Aug. 8)
- Boyz II Men (Saturday, Aug. 19)
- Counting Crows (Wednesday, Sept. 13)
- The All-American Rejects (Monday, Sept. 25)